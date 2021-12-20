Robert Barber, 62, Beloit, died Saturday, Dec. 18, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Linda Marie (Breen) Curcio, 69, Beloit, died Dec. 12 at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William R. "Bill" Kaczmarek, 66, Delavan, died Friday, Dec. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, town of Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at New Life Assembly of God, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 23 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn.
Nicole Marie Knudsen, 76, Whitewater, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Claudia M. Osborne, 73, Edgerton, died Saturday, Dec. 18, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Robert A. Phelps, 84, Edgerton, died Saturday, Dec. 18, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 23, at Fulton Congregational Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 23 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard L. "Ripp" Rippberger, 77, died Thursday, Dec. 16, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the funeral home.
David Schaitel, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Terrance Smith, 58, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Monday, Dec. 20, in Rockford. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
