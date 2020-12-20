Gerald G. Asleson, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at home. Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 23, at the park.
Marilyn Gloria Bielski, 90, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 6 Arbor Village of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Douglas Danz, 81, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lynn Marie Gibson, 70, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol J. (Newnham) Hartman, 80, Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 19, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 23 at the church.. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
John W. Jay, 86, Edgerton, died Friday, Dec. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
James O. Jenkins, 78, Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 22 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James D. Kukuk, 81, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, at Monroe Health Services, Monroe. No services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Doris Elaine (Garland) Mattison, 89, Beloit, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Newark Cemetery, town of Newark. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia M. "Ginny" (Knutson) Mork, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 20, at Heartwarming House, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 23 at the funeral home.
Katie Bly (Frevert) Podest, 49, South Beloit, Illinois, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Harold E. "Hal" Robb, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michaelann Vollmer-Shugart, 60, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. No services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.