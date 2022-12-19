Maurice C Kalb, 91, Appleton/Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at Carolina Assisted Living, Appleton. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 26 at the funeral home.
Louis F. Larson, 80, Edgerton, died Friday, Dec. 16, at Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Catherine M. Natzke, 95, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 12 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Helen E. Nickels, 87, Delavan, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Pamela Janelle Pegeese, 45, Minneapolis, formerly Beloit, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Paulette L. Richards, 71, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ken David Waste, 40, Clinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
