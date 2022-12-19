Maurice C Kalb, 91, Appleton/Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at Carolina Assisted Living, Appleton. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 26 at the funeral home.

Louis F. Larson, 80, Edgerton, died Friday, Dec. 16, at Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.