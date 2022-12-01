Seth M. Van Horn, 35, Janesville, died November 27, 2022, unexpectedly. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.

Kenneth E. Wheeler, 94, Janesville, died December 1, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care - Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.