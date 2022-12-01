Seth M. Van Horn, 35, Janesville, died November 27, 2022, unexpectedly. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Kenneth E. Wheeler, 94, Janesville, died December 1, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care - Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Elaine R Powell, 83, Janesville, died November 30, 2022, at home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday December 7, 2022. Visitation time will be from 1000am until time of service at the Funeral Home. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton will be assisting the family.
Theresa L. Ellifson, 63, Edgerton, died November 30, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, where visitation will take place on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
William M. "Bill" Reinert, 93, Beloit, died November 30, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Floyd T. Lemmer, 86, of Janesville, died November 30, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
