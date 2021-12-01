Joyce Marie Haan, 91, Lake Geneva, died November 19, 2021, Lakeland Nursing Home. Memorial services will take place on Mackinac Island. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the family.
Myra Maxine Rude, 94, Lake Geneva, died November 22, 2021, Sherwood Lodge. Service for Maxine will be held on 12/07/2021 at 1:00 pm at the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the time of the service. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Brian Lee "Briggs" Sowle, 58, Janesville, died December 1, 2021, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. No services are being held at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Cheryl (Walser) Bradley, 64, Beloit, died November 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. No services are being held at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Mildred Lucille Reitz, 94, Edgerton, died December 1, 2021, Cedar Crest. Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Sunday, December 5 at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be on Sunday at the funeral home from 10AM-12PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes are assisting the family.
Brittany Michele Jacobson, 32, Milton, died November 30, 2021, at home. There will be a "Celebration of Life" scheduled at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Allen Edwin Fisher, Jr, 67, of Beloit, died November 27, 2021, at home. A celebration life will begin at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Town Club 1900 St. Lawrence Avenue in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
