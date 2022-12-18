David C. Austin, 64, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eleanor M. Bier, 90, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lester D. DeMott, 93, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 20 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Karen M. Donaldson, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 16, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arnold W. “Arnie” Kessler, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William F. “Bill” Markee, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 15, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ann Theresa McKee, 89, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alfred Mejeris, 82, Milton, died Friday, Dec. 16, at Our House Senior Living, Whitewater. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
Elaine L. Peterson, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the funeral home.
Maxine B. Sarow, 89, Evansville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Heights, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Thomas “Tom” Smith, 76, Edgerton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
