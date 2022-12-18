David C. Austin, 64, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Eleanor M. Bier, 90, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.