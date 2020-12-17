Gerald Asleson, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James F. Carter, 86, Darien, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Harold F. Kopplin, 90, Footville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Our House, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at East Magnolia Cemetery, town of Magnolia. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 19 at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville.
Chad A. Robers, 45, Delavan, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Delavan. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Richard J. "Dick" Roherty, 87, Janesville and Waunakee, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty Mae (Farrar) Sanders, 89, Whitewater, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Glenwood at Mulberry Memory Care, Whitewater. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.