Norma J. Bluhm, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Diana Camacho, 64, Beloit, died Monday, Dec. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charlotte E. Horn, 83, Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Milton Cemetery, Milton. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linda M. Hyne, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
Mary K. (Benish) Robbins, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
