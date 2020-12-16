Ruth Mae Alderson, 96, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at Huntington Place Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the funeral home.
Henry F. Seward, 85, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
George C. Wellnitz Jr., 91, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.