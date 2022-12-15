Dolores Piccirilli, 94, Elmhurst, Illinois, died Friday, Dec. 9, at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Visitation Catholic Church, Elmhurst, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 19 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Lester D. DeMott, 93, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 20 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.