Dolores Piccirilli, 94, Elmhurst, Illinois, died Friday, Dec. 9, at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Visitation Catholic Church, Elmhurst, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 19 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Lester D. DeMott, 93, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 20 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Dr. Theodore F. Sykora, 68, Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Keith R. Pike, 74, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David A “Dave” Behling, 69, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 20 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.