Robert Leroy Eagan, 83, Delavan, died Monday, Dec. 14, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Tamera L. (Nickolette) Erskine, 56, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at home. Private services will be at later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Alan M. Fagerli, 67, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 14, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, Beloit, died Monday, Dec. 14, in Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Gregorio Cortez Guerrero, 71, Edgerton, died Friday, Dec. 11, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bruce A. Hansen, 66, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Dec. 11, at home. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Steven B. McCallum, 65, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 14, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Stanley L. "Stan" Millard, 79, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 14, at home. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gregory M. Nettekoven, 68, Elkhorn, died Friday, Dec. 11, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.