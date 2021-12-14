Edmund A. Forslund, 93, Great Falls, Montana, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at home. Services will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Great Falls, Montana. Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory, Great Falls, Montana, is assisting the family.
Loretta Josephine (Celmer) Maas, 94, Lake Geneva, died Sunday Dec. 12, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
David Michael Mikrut Sr., 53, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Dec. 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Doris J. (Tobison) Puerner, 87, Canfield, Ohio, died Nov. 18, at Windsor House of Canfield, Canfield, Ohio. Services were held. Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Canfield, Ohio, assisted the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.