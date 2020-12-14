Richard R. Baumback, 84, Delavan, WI, died December 12, 2020, at Froedtert South Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.. Private family memorial service will be held with burial in the family plot at East Delavan Union Cemetery Town of Delavan, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Karen A (Dooley) Zierath, 82, of Janesville, died December 11, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Michael J. Delik, 76, Elkhorn, died December 12, 2020, Mercy Walworth Hospital. No Services have been planned. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Roscoe M. ""Rocky"" Iverson, 92, of Janesville, died December 14, 2020, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Donald D Pfaff, 89, Janesville,, died December 14, 2020, at home. Private funeral with Full Military Honors will be held for Don. A full obituary will be in Friday's paper. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home is assisting the family.