James M. “Jim” Clark, 64, Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, formerly Footville, died Nov. 29 in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will take be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 26 at the funeral home.
Darlene C. Cunningham, 81, Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 19 at the funeral home.
Claudia Mary Moseley, 72, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 11, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth E. (Garvin) Wasson, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 22 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Delores Jeanette (Newman) Woolever, 90, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, in Lake Geneva. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 14 at the funeral home.
