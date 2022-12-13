James M. “Jim” Clark, 64, Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, formerly Footville, died Nov. 29 in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will take be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 26 at the funeral home.

Darlene C. Cunningham, 81, Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 19 at the funeral home.