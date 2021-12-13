Donald Blumer, 78, Fort Atkinson/Milton, died December 9, 2021, Rainbow Hospice Center, Johnson Creek. Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday December 16, 2021, at Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton. Visitation will be Wednesday December 15, 2021, from 6pm-8pm and Thursday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home.
Germaine Niemeier, 81, Beloit, died December 12, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Phyllis A (Clark) Bingham, 90, of Milton, died December 11, 2021, at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Shirley J. Ruosch, 85, Edgerton, died December 13, 2021, at the Edgerton Hospital.. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
June J. Halverson, 92, Edgerton, died December 8, 2021, at the Edgerton Hospital.. Arrangements are pending at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Alfred H. "Al" Pinnow, 98, Beloit, died December 13, 2021, at The Suites at Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
David L. "Dave" Ehlers, 73, Janesville, died December 12, 2021, at Cedar Crest. Funeral Saturday, December 18 at 12:30 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 AM to time of service. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Eugene Dewey, 73, Browntown, died December 11, 2021, at home. Funeral service is at 1PM, Thurs., Dec.16, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with a visitation at 11AM prior to the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Roberto J. Juarez, 80, Janesville, died December 6, 2021, at home. Service, 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2001, MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Visitation, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Sherman Lee VanAntwerp, 69, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, in Beloit. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Owen Emerson Brown, 96, of Beloit, died December 10, 2021, in Beloit. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2021 at at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Frederick Gerald "Jerry" Churchill, 86, of Janesville, died December 13, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17th at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation is at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sandra Kay Lewis, 75, of Janesville, died December 13, 2021, at Alden Debes Health Care Center in Rockford. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Dec 21st at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; visitation from 10AM until service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Rojean Luella (Schmidt) Hansen, 86, of Edgerton, died December 11, 2021, at home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.