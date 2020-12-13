Nancy A. (Wooddell) Fetting, 77, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 11, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
Sally Kelley Heineke, 78, Beloit, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Kenneth E. Hollenbach, 85, Beloit, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at Fair Oaks Nursing Home, South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kenneth Robert Keller, 67, Edgerton and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Dec. 6, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Lynne Elizabeth (Milleson) Kreisman, 67, Woodstock, Illinois, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Northwestern Medicine Hospital, Huntley, Illinois. Private services will be held. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Marian E. Kumlien, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael C. Logterman, 37, Delavan, died Friday, Dec. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Kenneth Masterson, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Peggy Lea (Budde) O'Leary, 66, Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Luisa Rodriguez, 99, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 10, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Elaine M. Snyder, 75, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Duane L. "Duey" Thompson, 70, Beloit, died Friday, Dec. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.