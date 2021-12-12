John J. Kannengeiser, 85, Beloit, died December 7, 2021, Azura Memory Care. A Private family service will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Wallace F. "Wally" Dalrymple, 72, of Janesville, died December 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Per Wally's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Roy Eckrose, 80, Janesville, died December 10, 2021, at Cedar Crest. No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family
Orella M. Schrader, 92, Janesville, died December 8, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service is set at 1130AM, Mon., Dec.13, at St. John Lutheran Church with a visitation at 1030 prior to the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Deborah Lynn Hilton, 69, Edgerton, died December 9, 2021, at SSM Health, Janesville. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday December 18 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be Saturday December 18, 2021 from 10am-11am at the funeral home.
Cheyenne Keith, 23, Elkhorn, died November 30, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Katherine A "Kathy" Wuksinich, 69, of Janesville, died December 10, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Services are at noon Tuesday Dec. 21st at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at the church.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Audery Schlichting, 89, Beloit, died December 12, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Carroll W. Anderson, 84, Janesville/Edgerton, died December 9, 2021, at SSM Health, Janesville. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Henry A "Hank" Brill, 79, of Janesville, died December 11, 2021, at home. Services are at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec.16th and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
