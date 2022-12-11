Priscilla E. Helwig, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 15 at the funeral home.

Virginia A. (Kealey) Kowal, 94, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.