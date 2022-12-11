Priscilla E. Helwig, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 15 at the funeral home.
Virginia A. (Kealey) Kowal, 94, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Napper, 86, Clinton, died Friday, Dec. 9, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Marilyn (Hinchley) Nielsen, 74, Edgerton, died Friday, Dec. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Norman J. Peandro, 84, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 8, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 14 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Linda G. (Kenseth) Reppen, 69, Edgerton, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, Edgerton. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Robert A. "Bob" Urban, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia F. Worm, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 8, at home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 14 at the funeral home.
