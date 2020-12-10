Kristin Starlet Butler, 41, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the town of La Prairie. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sharon L. Clark, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 14 at the church.
Harold "Buck" March, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, at home. Private services will be held. Schnedier Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Schlegel Jr., 60, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael A. "Mike" Thiele, 70, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 6, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 12 at the church. A livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.