Death notices for Dec. 1, 2022

Nancy L. Nelson, 86, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Karen A. (Zombek) Rife, 66, Orfordville, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.

Maurice R. "Ron" "Mo" Webb, 70, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.