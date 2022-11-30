Nancy L. Nelson, 86, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Karen A. (Zombek) Rife, 66, Orfordville, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.