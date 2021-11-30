Betty Brown, 98, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary Hansen, 67, Janesville, died Nov. 18 at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert James Heisz, 84, Evansville, died Saturday, Nov. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital, Madison. Private services and celebration of life will be at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Harold Darnell Peterson, 58, Beloit, died Nov. 18 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alice Adeline (Schiller) Richter, 94, Lake Geneva, died Nov. 22 at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Philip L. "Phil" Symons, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 27, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 6 at the funeral home.
Cynthia Y. "Cindy" Williams, 57, Beloit, died Sunday, Nov. 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 9 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.