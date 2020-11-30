Duane Dutcher, 69, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Privatey services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marlene A. (Marsh) Fuerlinger, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ella Louise "Betty" (Campbell) Pouewells, 69, Beloit, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lewis S. "Lew" Robinson, 93, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, at Our House Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 3 at the funeral home.
Paul F. Schroeder, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Edward Singletary, 83, Beloit, died Nov. 11 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Maxine M. (Koch) Smith, 71, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at home. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Glen L. Stacey, 69, Edgerton, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at Green Knolls, Beloit. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Dennis A. Swart, 72, Friendship, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Ruth L. (Pomatto) Wiseman, 96, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at Edgerton Care Center. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald Lee Wyse, 66, Clinton, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at Alden Meadow Estates, Clinton. Memorial services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Christian Young, 79, Beloit, died Nov. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.