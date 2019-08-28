Loreen B. Fredrickson, 78, Janesville, died Aug. 21 at Hawthorne Home, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lowell M. Holden, 63, Delavan, died Thursday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Stefanie Murray, 71, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Murray home, 1836 Carlyle Ave., Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Shirley Ann VanDan, 79, Elkhorn, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.