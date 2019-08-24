Wayne Patrick “Pat” Benoy, 77, Prairie du Chien, died Wednesday at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Kevin L. Shull, 62, Milton, died Thursday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.