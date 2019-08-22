Rachel G. Coulter, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Ronnie R. Rubitsky, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.