Connie K. Atkinson, 62, Beloit, formerly Janesville, died Friday at University Hospital, Madison. No services are scheduled. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Denise I. Duce, 47, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Dorothy Elaine McQuillen, 98, Milton, died Thursday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christus Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Richmond. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Ronald Everett Sanders Jr., 59, Darien, died at Friday in Darien. A memorial gathering will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

George Scharfenberg, 65, Whitewater, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 5 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Karen H. Walker, 76, Janesville, died Friday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.