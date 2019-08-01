Roger W. Luessenhop, 66, Darien, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Sundy B. McMurray, 65, Milton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

James D. Paquin, 82, Evansville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

George W. Strick, 79, Waunakee, formerly Edgerton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 8 at the church.