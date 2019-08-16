Lois M. “Babe” (Demrow) Apfel, 82, Edgerton, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

James R. Baker, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jeremy R. Brown, 41, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Irene R. Gallatin, 97, Janesville, died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.