Edith Pauline Bunton

>, 92, Janesville, died Friday at Huntington Place Senior Living, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Kimberly B. Even, 48, Delavan Lake, died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Briggs Road Evangelical Free Church, Elkhorn. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Garrett S. Melahn, 35, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.