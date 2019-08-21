Acelarion J.S. “Ace” Mason, infant son of Courtney Miller and Javin S. Mason, of Rockford, Illinois, died Aug. 9 at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
-
Aug 21Rotary Botanical Gardens
-
Aug 21Marshall Middle School
-
Aug 21Daluge Farm
-
Aug 21Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
-
Aug 21Gathering Place
Gazette Poll
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- High school football preview 2019: Edgerton enters season with high expectations again
- High school football preview 2019: Veteran QB, abundance of offensive weapons has Turner looking dangerous
- High school football preview 2019: Bleck takes over at Whitewater, which is coming off 2-7 campaign
- High school football preview 2019: Looking back on Janesville's best Big Eight games
- High school football preview 2019: Beefed-up Parkview/Albany should boast improved defense
- High school football preview 2019: Elkhorn may be ready for next step after close losses marred the 2018 season
- High school football preview 2019: Enjoy one last season with the local conferences as we know them
- High school football preview 2019: Badger eyes rebound after narrowly qualifying for postseason in 2018
- High school football preview 2019: Milton trying to break '3-6' streak
- High school football preview 2019: Delavan-Darien must stay healthy to keep up in Southern Lakes
Latest News
- High school football preview 2019: Edgerton enters season with high expectations again
- High school football preview 2019: Veteran QB, abundance of offensive weapons has Turner looking dangerous
- High school football preview 2019: Bleck takes over at Whitewater, which is coming off 2-7 campaign
- High school football preview 2019: Looking back on Janesville's best Big Eight games
- High school football preview 2019: Beefed-up Parkview/Albany should boast improved defense
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Crash on I-90/39 kills Milton man
- State investigation of Rock County Human Services finds violations
- Registered sex offender to be relocated to Edgerton
- ‘Please hurry up:’ Police reports detail Darien murder-suicide in May
- What's the future for former Shopko, other defunct retail stores?
- Janesville man finds bullet hole in tailgate after Madison encounter
- Complaint: Motorcycle rider lands in convertible after hit by intoxicated driver
- Beloit School Board vice president resigns
- New barbershop owner hopes to help out, give back
- Chase leads to Janesville man’s arrest