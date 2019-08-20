James D. Barry, 75, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Judith L. Gilbert, 86, Edgerton, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Private services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Patricia A. Kubly, 65, Bothell, Washington, formerly of Janesville, died Aug. 5, in Bothell, Washington. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Francis A. Nehls, 86, Janesville, died Monday at Hawthorne Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Bonnie J. Osmond, 74, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Nina Rallo, 85, South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Beloit.

Jean L. Steinhoff, 88, Palmyra, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson Family Funeral Home, Palmyra.