Donna Maria Brooke, 64, Sharon, died Tuesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Fredrick Earl “Rick” Foerster, 69, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Antonio L. Mataya, 83, Delavan, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Arnold E. Quaerna, 77, formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. Memorial services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Joshua V. Winkle, 39, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.