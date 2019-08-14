Tim Joseph Barry Jr., 38, Beloit, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Debbie Braeu, 63, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Steven Robert Consigny, 58, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dolores M. Cox, 81, Footville, died Tuesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Juanita M. Grady, 91, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pell Lake. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Richard Thomas Schwartz, 78, Evansville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Terrence V. “Terry” Thompson, 85, Lake Geneva and Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Woodstock, Illinois, died Aug. 7 at home in Lake Geneva. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, Woodstock, Illinois. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.