Deborah Dianne Black, 59, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 23, at Dycora Transitional Health & Living, Fort Atkinson. Memorial services will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Summit Park, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Betty Louise (Kennedy) Engler, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.

Erin McGarry Engsberg, 59, Edgerton, died Wednesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 17 at the church.

Lisa A. Fischback, 55, Milwaukee, died Aug. 1 at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

The Rev. Floyd W. Grothman, 92, Mount Horeb, died Wednesday at Girlie’s Manor, Mount Horeb. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Edward G. “Hondo” Harris, 67, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Roger A. “Slick” Johnson, 69, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Scott Perry Jordan, 55, Janesville, died Thursday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Private services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

The Rev. Richard B. Lewis, 84, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Busseyville Community Church, Busseyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Curtis Primus Sr., 81, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

James E. Reilly, 57, Pell Lake, died Aug. 3 at home. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Terrence V. “Terry” Thompson, 85, of Lake Geneva and Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Woodstock, Illinois, died Wednesday at his home in Lake Geneva. Private family services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.