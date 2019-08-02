Rudy D. Alderman, 78, Beloit, died Wednesday at the Suites at Beloit, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Doris Ann (Jacobson) Eastman, 96, Footville, died Thursday at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 10 at the funeral home.

Christopher D. Gebhardt, 38, Janesville, died Wednesday in Janesville. Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Assembly of God, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dolores Jean (Arbogast) Myhre, 89, formerly of Tryon, North Carolina, died Saturday at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Advantage Funeral Home, Rockford, Illinois.

Karen D. Seibert, 68, Clinton, died Thursday at Park Place Nursing Home, Belvidere, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Beverly J. Shockley, 90, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

James “Jim”Rowland Watson, 95, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Millard Community Covenant Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.