Mary E. “Betty” Baker, 103, Brodhead, died Sunday at Wood’s Crossing at Wood’s Point Nursing Home, Brodhead. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Little Prairie Cemetery, Little Prairie. Gibson Family Funeral Homes, Eagle and Palmyra, is assisting the family.

Jerry L. Bell, 60, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dale Robert Brockway, 45, Janesville, died Friday in Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

James R. Langan Sr., 71, Spring Prairie, died Aug. 6 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Community United Methodist Church, Waterford. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is assisting the family.

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Schultz, 65, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at Dycora Transitional Health & Living Center, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.