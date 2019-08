Roger Goodger, 72, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Susan K. Hinds, 66, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.