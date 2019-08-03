Bethalene “Beth” Cunningham, 70, Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Jacob Kaldenberger, 80, Elkhorn, died Saturday at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Milwaukee. Services are pending with Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.

Mariette M. Kelly, 83, Fort Atkinson, died Friday at home. A memorial visitation will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Randy Dale Nelson, 70, Clinton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Poplar Grove, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kathleen Lorraine Olver, 92, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.