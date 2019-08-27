Dennis N. Ames, 56, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from noon until the time of services Friday at the church.

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Brugger) Bartelson, 101, Lake Geneva, died Jan. 24 at Arbor Village, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Jason M. Battersby, 44, Milton, died Sunday in McFarland. Services will be at noon Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Dianne L. Busateri, 73, Delavan, died Sunday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 3, at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey P. Henry, 57, Milton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Barbara Pofahl, 71, Janesville, died Thursday at University Hospital, Madison. Services are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jeanne M. Reid, 93, Janesville, died Monday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.