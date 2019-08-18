Michael J. Frank, 61, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hope Evangelical Free Church, Roscoe, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Nina Rallo, 85, of South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Michael J. “Mike” Risch, 68, Edgerton, died Sunday at Evansville Manor. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Carl Stephan, 75, of South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Bruce David Topp Sr., 76, Evansville died Wednesday at University Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.