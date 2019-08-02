Delores J. Baumgartner, 82, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Laura P. Polzin, 76, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 15 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.