Wayne G. Benstead, 86, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Erin McGarry Engsberg, 59, Edgerton, died Wednesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Julie Kaye Plesa, 53, Chatsworth, Illinois, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.