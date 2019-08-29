Willie Larnell Bond, 72, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Linda R. Kettle, 68, Footville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Elizabeth H. “Beth” Murray, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.