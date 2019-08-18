Gladys M. Beauchamp, 85, River Falls and formerly of Janesville, died Friday at Wellhaven Assisted Living, River Falls. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Hudson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral, River Falls, is assisting the family.

George F. Elblein, 83, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

David A. Loft, 75, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Pamella K. “Pam” Middleton, 73, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 16 at the funeral home.

Kathryn L. Williams, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.