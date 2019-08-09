Virginia “Ginny” Carlson, 78, of Delavan, died Aug. 1 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kathleen Mary Rossmiler, 67, Delavan, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Jacob R. Von Seth, 89, Bloomfield, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Twin Lakes. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Genoa City, is assisting the family.