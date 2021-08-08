Thomas E. Brower, 60, Elkhorn, died July 29 in Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joyce C. (Koster) Hubred, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Aug. 12 at the funeral home.
Helen Olson, 90, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 6, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 12 at the funeral home.
George Tenyer, 90, Williams Bay, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 13 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Cindy Lou Valdez, 64, Delavan, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at East Delavan Baptist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 13 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
