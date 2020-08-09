George C. "Chuck" Campbell, 80, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 7, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eugene J. “Gene” “Tuna” DeRubeis, 79, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 7, at home. Services will be at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline M. Heinrich, 88, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of servies Sept. 19 at the funeral home.
James W. Jaskula, 75, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David L. Klemp, 70, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 12 at the funeral home.