Margaret Sue (Manogue) Ahrens, 73, Edgerton, died Friday, Aug. 5, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 11, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 11 at the funeral home.
William E. Boyette, 72, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 5, at home. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joseph Ray Brown, 58, Milton, died Friday, Aug. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Rita A. (Koeberl) Clark, 78, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 4, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joshua J. Devlin, 34, Janesville, died July 24 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Jodene M. “Jody” Folstad, 64, Evansville, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Jeanne Anne Kitson, 93, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 4, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 15 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald W. Larson, 72, Evansville, died Friday, Aug. 5, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Minnie Mae McBride, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Schneider Funeral Home’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Alan R. Miland, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terry L. Pope, 73, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel R. Rosenbaum, 62, Edgerton, died Thursday, Aug. 4, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Memorial services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Fulton Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 10 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
