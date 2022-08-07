Margaret Sue (Manogue) Ahrens, 73, Edgerton, died Friday, Aug. 5, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 11, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 11 at the funeral home.

William E. Boyette, 72, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 5, at home. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.