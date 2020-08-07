Richard L. Cashore, 89, Waukegan, Illinois, and formerly of Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, at Terrace Nursing Home, Waukegan, Illinois. Celebration of life will be in May 2021 in Janesville. Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Volo, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Gerald J. Churchill, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 10 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth Oliver, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David Robert Popodi, 59, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.