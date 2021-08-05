Thomas E. Caltagerone, 54, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David W. Copeland, 53, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Delavan. Family prefers visitors wear masks inside.
Lester A. Dutcher, 62, Janesville, died July 29 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dannie Evans, Sr., 74, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Deborah Lee "Debbie" Litzler, 67, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Tamara A. "Tammy" Macdonald, 59, Milton, died Monday, Aug. 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the funeral home.
Janice Niedermeier, 71, Clinton, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Steven L. "Chop" Pignato, 52, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Ruth M. Posey, 85, Cudahy, died July 29 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arnold "Arnie" Quaerna, 77, formerly of Janesville, died Aug. 7, 2019, in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Evans Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, is assisting the family.
Dorothy M. (Cunningham) Smith, 97, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frankie Lee (Harden) Thomas, 84, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Higher Ground Christian Center, town of Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 14 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.